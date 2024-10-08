Angie Colman sheds light on upcoming EP with new single Out of the Headlights

Rising Perth singer-songwriter Angie Colman is set to celebrate the release of her new single, Out of the Headlights, with a launch party at The Bird on Saturday, November 30. The new track, which drops on Friday, October 25, is the first taste of Colman’s highly-anticipated upcoming EP.

Colman, an award-winning multi-instrumentalist known for blending alt-pop, rock, and indie-folk elements, was named a Triple J Unearthed Feature Artist in 2023 and won the prestigious RAC Arena Limelight Grant earlier this year.

Out of the Headlights showcases Colman’s emotionally charged style, featuring electric guitar strums, a string ensemble and Colman’s signature haunting vocals, exploring themes of fear, vulnerability, and healing. Reflecting on the song’s meaning, Colman said, “It’s about being directionless, untrusting, and cold for a long period of time, and then meeting someone whose unwavering kindness enables you to feel whole again.”

Colman draws inspiration from artists like Bon Iver, Big Thief, Phoebe Bridgers, and Courtney Barnett. She explains that the imagery of headlights in the song represents the emotional paralysis of fear and anxiety. “The ‘headlights’ is an image that used to come to my mind of being frozen emotionally, riddled with fear that if I showed myself to people, they would run me down and leave me in the dark,” she shared.

Out of the Headlights drops on Friday, October 25, with the launch party hitting The Bird on Saturday, November 30, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to linktr.ee/angiecolman

