King Stingray bring dream line-up to Freo on national tour

Arnhem Land surf-rockers King Stingray are heading our way on a national tour next year, hitting Fremantle Arts Centre on Friday, April 4, 2025.

The five-piece are touring in support of their second studio album, For The Dreams, which comes out on Friday, November 8. Queensland rockers Beddy Rays and Melbourne post-punks The Belair Lip Bombs will join them as special support for the full run of dates.

A lot has happened for King Stingray since they released their 2022 debut self-titled album, which took the group from what guitarist and producer Roy Kellaway calls “a pretty sleepy, rural lifestyle in the bush” to one of epic touring and the excitement of being a band on the rise.

The 12-track album will feature previous singles Through the Trees, Looking Out, and Best Bits, as well as the band’s “first ever love song,” Cat 5 (Cyclone), which you can check out below.

King Stingray play Fremantle Arts Centre on Friday, April 4, 2025. Tickets are on sale Friday, October 11 from handsometours.com

