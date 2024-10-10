RTRFM’s free live music series Courtyard Club returns

The Arts and Culture Trust and RTRFM have announced the Courtyard Club is back this year, bringing a weekly dose of post-work fun with a free eight-week concert series taking place every Friday evening from November 1 to December 20 in the State Theatre Centre Courtyard of WA.

It marks the 10th year the community radio station has been bringing live, local music into the heart of Northbridge.

RTRFM DJ Vishnu is set to host the series, broadcasting Friday Drivetime live along with performances by local bands and DJs. This year, acts will play two sets, while the closing and opening nights see two local bands perform, giving audiences a chance to hear more of their music.

It all kicks off on Friday, November 1 from 5pm as RTRFM teams up with the Perth International Jazz Festival, featuring Bad Neighbour and the WAAPA Jazz Collective, followed by Tash Thomas from RTRFM’s Giant Steps.

Throughout the series, you can also enjoy the soulful and powerful voice of Drea, the alt-indie magic of Good News Now We Can Eat All The Vampires, the rocking sounds of local legend Abbe May (solo), the pop wonder of Joan & The Giants, and a set from Ricky Neil Jr. before they close out the series with the worldly sounds of Tina Zando and Soukouss Internationale.

Plus, on Friday, November 29, celebrate 40 Years of Woodstock Rock with music from The Feel Alrights and a takeover from the Woodstock team.

Each live performance will be followed by sets from some of the best DJs in town, including Dennis Gedling (Get Up Morning), Cat Holker and Dan Grant (Homegrown), Em Lucia (Drivetime), Naomi Carter (Get Up Morning), Liv Lightly (The Rounds), and Micah and Mittens (Full Frequency).

The Courtyard Club is an all-ages event with a licensed bar for those after-work drinks.

RTRFM’s Courtyard Club returns to the State Theatre Centre Courtyard of WA from Friday, November 1 to Friday, December 20, 2024. For more info, head to rtrfm.com.au

