The Rechabite Series returns with dazzling line-up for Perth International Jazz Festival 2024

The Rechabite is your go-to destination for jazz shows this spring, as Perth International Jazz Festival brings The Rechabite Series back to the Northbridge venue for a dazzling 2024 season.

Running from Wednesday, October 30 until Sunday, November 9, the series will showcase a diverse array of contemporary jazz talent from around the globe.

Headlining this year’s program is Grammy-nominated artist Jazzmeia Horn, who makes her highly anticipated PIJF debut. She will share the stage with some of the most promising rising stars from the vibrant New York jazz scene, including Sarah Hanahan, Mariel Bildsten and Sara McDonald. Adding an innovative twist, Dutch ensemble Tin Men & the Telephone are also on board to deliver their genre-blending, interactive performances.

Alongside the international line-up, PIJF will proudly showcase a diverse range of Australian talent, including Rai Thistlethwayte, Ben Vanderwal, Eishan Ensemble, and Paper Tiger, who will be launching their latest album, All Over the Place.

This year will also feature PIJF’s Midnight Martini Lounge, where attendees can whet their jazz-fest appetite with martinis and a pre-show delight, transforming the Goodwill Club into a vintage glamour haven.

Check out the full program below:

Midnight Martini Lounge

Wednesday, October 30

Midnight Martini Lounge

Thursday, October 31

Midnight Martini Lounge

Friday, November 1

Paper Tiger

Friday, November 1

Tin Men & the Telephone

Friday, November 1

Sarah Hanahan

Friday, November 1

Eishan Ensemble

Saturday, November 2

Midnight Martini Lounge

Saturday, November 2

Mariel Bildsten Septet with Sarah Hanahan

Saturday, November 2

Sarah McDonald from NYChillharmonic

Saturday, November 2

Midnight Martini Lounge

Sunday, November 3

Jazzmeia Horn

Sunday, November 3

Rai Thistlethwayte and Ben Vanderwal

Sunday, November 3

Midnight Martini Lounge

Wednesday, November 6

Midnight Martini Lounge

Friday, November 8

Midnight Martini Lounge

Sunday, November 9

Perth International Jazz Festival has announced the 2024 line-up for The Rechabite Series, running from Wednesday, October 30 until Sunday, November 9, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to perthjazzfest.com

