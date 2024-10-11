Fatboy Slim brings “summer’s biggest outdoor rave” to Perth

Legendary UK DJ and producer Fatboy Slim is set to bring “summer’s biggest outdoor rave” to Perth next year on national tour.

The dance music pioneer kicks off his Fatboy Slim Loves Australia tour at Perth’s Langley Park on Friday, March 14, before heading across the country for performances at Bowral, Barossa Valley, Geelong and Mount Cotton.

Fans are told they can look forward to club classics like Right Here Right Now, Weapon Of Choice, Praise You, Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat, Rockafeller Skank and more.

Joining Fatboy Slim on all dates is Swedish electronic music DJ, record producer DJ Seinfeld and Australia’s own, CC:DISCO! and Jennifer Loveless. ​

“Like the crazy drunk uncle who turns up every Christmas I’m coming back to my Aussie fam once again,” said Fatboy Slim. “Expect the usual inappropriate behaviour and interpretational dancing!” ​

The Fatboy Slim Loves Australia tour lands at Langley Park on Friday, March 14, 2025. Tickets are on sale Friday, October 18 from frontiertouring.com

