Cyndi Lauper brings 2025 Farewell Tour down under

Legendary pop icon Cyndi Lauper is set to bring her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour down under in 2025. The tour kicks off in Melbourne and hits Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle and Adelaide before wrapping up at Perth’s RAC Arena on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

The tour will be a bittersweet moment for fans as Lauper bids goodbye to the stage after a remarkable career spanning over four decades.

The announcement follows the release of Lauper’s feature-length documentary, Let the Canary Sing, which premiered in June and explores her extraordinary life and career.

Joining Lauper on the tour will be Aussie alt-pop icons The Veronicas, who expressed their excitement, saying, “We are so honoured to celebrate Cyndi’s final tour with her! We are planning an iconic night of unapologetic anthems, iconic fashion, and celebrating our true colours.”

Lauper is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony award-winner with over 50 million global record sales. She made history with her debut album, She’s So Unusual, becoming the first woman to achieve four top-five singles from a debut album and winning the Grammy for Best New Artist. Renowned for timeless hits like Time After Time, True Colors, and Girls Just Want To Have Fun, Lauper’s music continues to resonate in popular series such as Stranger Things and Young Sheldon.

Lauper is also an advocate for social causes, co-founding True Colors United to combat LGBTQ youth homelessness and launching the Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights Fund in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the USA.

Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour hits RAC Arena on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Tickets are on sale on Wednesday, October 23, from premier.ticketek.com.au

Prev x Next →