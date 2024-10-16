Perth singer-songwriter Tanaya Harper announces debut album They Have Become Me

Perth singer-songwriter Tanaya Harper is hitting Lyric’s Underground to celebrate the launch of her debut album They Have Become Me on Saturday, November 16.

The launch event will be held in an intimate, candlelit space to hear the new album from start to finish, while Harper, backed by her band, explains the backstory and inspiration for each song. The album showcases the highlights of Harper’s previous work, blending catchy indie pop with gentle solo suites and lush string arrangements that echo the performances from her Tender Is The Night concert series.

Joining her on the line-up for the evening are the Perth pop act Great Statue and the grunge/punk/hip-hop collective Grunge Barbie.

“They Have Become Me is the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Harper shared. She described the album as “the sonic summary of all that has become me: the nuance, the grey, the transitions and connections and disintegration and integration and disintegration and reintegration and growth and reflection and fear and grief and absurdity and humour and joy and love.”

With multiple WAMi nominations (West Australian Music Industry Awards) for Best Vocalist, Best Folk Act, Best Alternative Act, Best EP, and Best Bassist, Harper blends introspective lyrics with smooth melodies. Harper was a founder of Perth band Bells Rapids and also plays bass for Perth group Ghost Care, who have played alongside big names like Spacey Jane and The Vanns.

Tanaya Harper’s They Have Become Me album launch hits Lyric’s Underground on Saturday, November 16, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to the Facebook event page

