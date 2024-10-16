DJ Shadow brings Action Adventure tour to Freo

Legendary American DJ and record producer DJ Shadow is returning to Australia this summer, bringing his Action Adventure: The Tour to Freo.Social on Wednesday, February 19.

The recently announced run of Australia and New Zealand dates follow on from tours across the US and Europe as DJ Shadow brings his most recent album Action Adventure to stages across the world on his biggest tours since 2017.

For over 30 years, Josh Davis has been shaping popular music with his world-renowned instrumental hip-hop and composition. From his 1996 debut Endtroducing... to the genre-hopping UNKLE release Psyence Fiction to the otherworldly elegance of The Private Press and its iconic single Six Days, his work in the 1990s and first decade of the 2000s paved the way for artists like J Dilla, Madlib, Flying Lotus, The Avalanches and more.

In the 2010s, Shadow released the sprawling The Less You Know, the Better, with its muscular forays into rock music, and closed the decade with The Mountain Will Fall and Our Pathetic Age, both ambitious, risk-taking albums that boasted some of his best rap collaborations by working with Run the Jewels, Nas, and De La Soul, among others.

DJ Shadow’s Action Adventure: The Tour hits Freo.Social on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

