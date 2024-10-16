RÜFÜS DU SOL bring Inhale / Exhale album tour to RAC Arena

Internationally acclaimed electronic three-piece RÜFÜS DU SOL are returning home to Australian shores for a national tour next year.

The Grammy Award-winning act will kick off the Australian leg of their Inhale / Exhale World Tour at Perth’s RAC Arena on Friday, November 7, 2025, before heading to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

RÜFÜS DU SOL will arrive on the back of their fifth album, Inhale / Exhale, which came out last Friday, October 11.

The shows are set to feature a mix of new tracks alongside fan favourites, accompanied by their world-renowned immersive lighting and stage production.

English singer-songwriter, musician, and record producer SG Lewis will join RÜFÜS DU SOL for all Australian tour dates.

RÜFÜS DU SOL’s Inhale / Exhale World Tour hits RAC Arena on Friday, November 7, 2025. Tickets are on sale Thursday, October 24 from livenation.com.au

