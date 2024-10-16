PJ Harvey is coming to Perth Festival 2025. On her first Australian tour in eight years, the English singer-songwriter will perform at Kings Park and Botanic Garden on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

The live show, with her band comprised of John Parish, James Johnston, Jean-Marc Butty, and Giovanni Ferrario, will showcase her Grammy-nominated tenth studio album I Inside the Old Year Dying, as well as songs from her extensive back catalogue.

Supporting PJ Harvey in Perth will be guitarist and founding member of Dirty Three, Mick Turner, playing a rare solo performance.

PJ Harvey is the only artist to have been awarded the Mercury Music Prize twice, in 2001 for Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea, and 2011 for Let England Shake, alongside eight Brit Award nominations, eight Grammy Award nominations, and two further Mercury Prize nominations.

In a career spanning over 30 years, PJ Harvey has released 10 studio albums and collaborated with some of music’s biggest names, including Thom Yorke, Nick Cave, Tricky, Sparklehorse, Josh Homme, Gordon Gano, Mark Lanegan and more.

PJ Harvey plays Kings Park and Botanic Garden on Tuesday, March 4 for Perth Festival 2025. Tickets are on sale Monday, October 21 from mellenevents.com.au

Prev x