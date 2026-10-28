Weezer summon The Gathering Tour in Australia

American rock band Weezer are bringing their Weezer: The Gathering Tour to Australia next year.

Returning for their first headline tour of the country in 14 years, the four-piece play Perth’s RAC Arena on Wednesday, February 24, before heading on to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

US rock bands Third Eye Blind and Fountains of Wayne will join Weezer as special guests for all dates.

The tour is in celebration of Weezer’s 2026 album, Weezer (Gold Album), released earlier this year. Fans can expect tracks from the record, such as Say Yes, Shine Again, Don’t Make It Weird, We Might as Well Be Strangers and more, live on stage.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1992, the Grammy Award-winning band have released 20 studio albums with hits like Buddy Holly, Say It Ain’t So, and Undone – The Sweater Song. They have sold over 35 million records globally and have performed on stage alongside major acts such as Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, and Panic! at the Disco.

Weezer bring their Weezer: The Gathering Tour to RAC Arena on Wednesday, February 24, 2027. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 6, from destroyalllines.com

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