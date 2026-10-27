Disturbed bring The Sickness down under

For the first time in over a decade, multi-platinum US rock band Disturbed are returning to Australia and New Zealand.

The Sickness & Greatest Hits arena tour kicks off in Auckland and hits Christchurch, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne before a final show at RAC Arena in Perth on Sunday, May 9.

The band will celebrate their seminal debut album, The Sickness, by performing it in its entirety, followed by a set of greatest hits spanning their career.

Released in 2000, The Sickness spent a total of 106 weeks on the US Billboard 200 chart and went on to be certified five times Platinum by the RIAA. It kickstarted a career for the two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated Chicago quartet, who went on to notch five consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 for subsequent records Believe, Ten Thousand Fists, Indestructible, Asylum, and Immortalized.

Disturbed also arrive with their most recent single, I Will Not Break, which reached #1 on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart, marking their 19th #1 on the chart.

The tour announcement comes after a turbulent couple of years for Disturbed, during which the band has become heavily mired in controversy. Frontman David Draiman‘s outspoken pro-Israel stance and a 2024 photograph of him signing an IDF artillery shell with the message “Fuck Hamas” sparked an international backlash that led to booing at high-profile appearances, public protests, and venue cancellations across their European tour due to safety concerns.

The Australia and New Zealand tour marks their return to the stage after announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2025.

Disturbed bring The Sickness & Greatest Hits tour RAC Arena on Sunday, May 9, 2027. Tickets are on sale Friday, October 30 from disturbed1.com

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