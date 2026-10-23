Waterparks to bring No No No No No tour Down Under

Houston pop-rockers Waterparks are bringing their No No No No No tour to Perth early next year.

The Texan trio will play the Astor Theatre on Thursday, February 18, as part of their first Australian tour in over three years, along with shows in Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane. Supporting the band will be UK alt-pop artist Girli and Australian rock musician Maple’s Pet Dinosaur.

The tour follows the release of JINX, their sixth studio album, which saw the band collaborate with Mark Hoppus, Danny Elfman and more for single Tell Me Why.

Rather than continuing on a smooth and predictable trajectory, the final JINX album is the result of the band’s decision to walk away from a nearly completed version of the recording and rebuild it from scratch.

“I operate on instinct,” shares Knight (vocalist, guitars) when discussing the decision. “If something doesn’t feel right, I’ll abandon it.”

With multiple awards, nominations, and over a billion catalogue streams to their name, Waterparks has also supported industry icons My Chemical Romance on a sold-out arena run in 2022.

Waterparks bring their No No No No No Australia Tour to the Astor Theatre on Thursday, February 18, 2027. Tickets are on sale now from ticketek.com

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