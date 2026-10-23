Craig David winds back the clock with Born To Do It World Tour

British musician Craig David is set to bring his Born To Do It World Tour to Perth mid-next year.

Kicking off in Brisbane, the five-show run hits Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne before concluding at Perth HPC on Saturday, May 29. The UK soul and R&B artist, along with a full live band, will perform his debut album, Born To Do It, in its entirety, hitting the stage in Western Australia for the first time in over four years.

David will arrive having released his debut album’s 25th anniversary reissue last year, with the digital version including b-sides and remixes of tracks Apartment 543, Human and more.

“26 years ago, Born to Do It changed my life! My two shows at London’s Hammersmith Apollo earlier this year were such an incredible vibe, and they meant so much to me,” said David. “Playing the album front to back with my band for the first time brought back so many amazing memories. Because of that, I’ve decided to take this show around the world to my wonderful fans, and I’m excited to announce that I’m coming back to Australia. I can’t wait to see you there!”

Known for hit tracks Rewind, 7 Days and Walking Away, David achieved success in the early noughties with his debut album, Born To Do It, reaching top spot on the Official UK Charts and number 2 on the ARIA Album Chart. The singer-songwriter has accumulated multiple awards over his career, including 14 BRIT Award nominations, two GRAMMY Award nominations, and an MBE for his service to music.

Craig David’s Born To Do It World Tour hits Perth HPC on Saturday, May 29, 2027. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, October 28 from ticketmaster.com

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