Dinosaur Jr. announce Australian tour

US rock band Dinosaur Jr. are set to return to Australia and New Zealand early next year, with their six-date headline tour wrapping up at Perth’s Ice Cream Factory on Tuesday, January 26.

​In celebration of their 13th studio album, There Near, the Massachusetts rockers will perform in Auckland and hit Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide before finishing in WA.

It will be the band’s first tour down under since 2024, when they were celebrating the 30-year anniversary of their landmark record, Where You Been.

There Near is the sixth studio album Dinosaur Jr. have recorded in the 20 years since their rebirth.

Created in short, intense bursts over the course of a year, the album was recorded almost entirely by Dino’s core trio: drummer Murph, Lou Barlow on bass and J Mascis on guitar, with a bit of piano and organ work by local master musician, Ken Mauri.

New tracks like Several Got Away and Blowin’ Up blend loose vocals, sharp guitars and an animalistic rhythm section into their distinctly recognisable sound.

The new tracks add to an extensive setlist of hits, including Watch The Corners, Feel The Pain, Over It, Freak Scene, Out There, Just Like Heaven and more.

Dinosaur Jr. play Ice Cream Factory on Tuesday, January 26, 2027. General Tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 27, from eventbrite.com

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