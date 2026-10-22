WA Day Festival brings two-day celebration to Burswood Park

WA Day Festival is back in 2026, bringing two huge days of free carnival rides, live entertainment, family activities and fireworks to the banks of the Swan River on Saturday, November 21, and Sunday, November 22.

The 2026 WA Day Festival will expand from previous years, taking over Charles Paterson Park and Kagoshima Park at Burswood Park for a weekend celebration of everything that makes Western Australia special, with something for all ages to enjoy.

Entry is free, with free carnival rides in the Family Zone and live entertainment across both parks, with over 60 food trucks offering delicious meals and treats throughout the weekend.

The Big Top Circus Tent will host family-friendly performances, while Innovation Alley offers hands-on activities and interactive experiences. Over at the Seven Sports Zone, visitors can test their skills, take on exciting challenges and meet their sporting heroes. Little festivalgoers are well catered for, with everything from Girl Guides WA’s Big Backyard and creative workshops to roving performers, live shows and entertainment on the Lotterywest Stage throughout the weekend.

Bigger kids can get in on the action with the Gage Roads Bar, MANIAX Axe Throwing, Bridge Tha Gap dance battles and Hardwired BMX stunts, alongside performances from Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company, Libby Hammer, Junkadelic, Kirsty Louise, DJ Dean Misdale, Siboney & Andy, DJ Tom Greble and more. The full music lineup will be revealed on Saturday, October 31.

After the sun sets, fireworks will light up the sky on both Saturday and Sunday nights.

Celebrate WA Chairman Scott Jones said the festival was all about bringing Western Australians together and making great experiences accessible to everyone.

“WA Day Festival is a chance for all of us to get together and celebrate what we love about WA,” he said. “We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to our expanded site at Burswood Park. We’ve got two beautiful parks to explore, with rides, live music, sport and plenty for the kids.”

“Last year more than 100,000 people came through the gates. This year we’ve expanded into Charles Paterson Park and Kagoshima Park, so there’s more room, more shade and more to do.”

“Bring your family and friends and make a day of it. We’d love to see everyone there, enjoying our local talent and celebrating the people and communities that make WA such a special place to call home.”

Free event parking is available at McCallum Park and Taylor Reserve and Burswood Station, a five-minute walk away, with visitors encouraged to plan their journey ahead of time.

The 2026 WA Day Festival takes over Burswood Park from 10am to 9.30pm on Saturday, November 21, and from 10am to 8.30pm on Sunday, November 22, 2026. For more information, head to celebratewa.com.au

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