the Hard-Ons and Jerry A to shake up Milk Bar

Australian punk rock legends the Hard-Ons are hitting the road for an extensive national tour, joined by hardcore punk royalty Jerry A of iconic US outfit Poison Idea on lead vocals. The tour follows the release of their collaborative album in 2026 and features WA shows at Milk Bar in Inglewood on Saturday, March 6, and The River in Margaret River on Sunday, March 7.

Formed in 1982, the Hard-Ons have spent four decades bringing their unique blend of punk, heavy metal, power pop and psychedelia to stage across Australia.

Now entering an exciting new chapter with Jerry A at the helm, the Hard-Ons arrive armed with new music from their 2026 record, adding to a legendary back catalogue that now spans 17 albums.

The Hard-Ons with Jerry A hit Milk Bar on Saturday, March 6, and The River on Sunday, March 7, 2027.

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