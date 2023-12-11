“We have chosen to depart via a conscious and planned death” Sepultura call time after four decades

After an incredible 40 years, Brazilian heavy metal legends Sepultura are calling it a day.

Sepultura revealed the news in a press release, saying the band had “reached the end of the road” and had “chosen to depart via a conscious and planned death.”

“Throughout the next 18 months we will celebrate 40 years of existence together along with our loyal fans on a farewell tour across the entire globe,” they said. “It will be a celebration of the past and the present for one final time.”

“After four decades filled with ups and downs, having visited 80 countries and countless different cultures, we’ve had the chance to become Brazil’s messenger to the world and spread our colours and rhythms worldwide. With our latest studio album Quadra, a highlight of our career, we added an unforgettable chapter followed by the SepulQuarta experience that helped us to overcome the difficult times of the pandemic together. We will unite our forces for one final, strong farewell. And all of you can be a part of it.”

Upon announcing their farewell tour, Sepultura also revealed they will be compiling a live album from the dates.

“During this 40th anniversary tour, we will record 40 live tracks in 40 different cities and release a massive compilation of our best, most energetic moments on stage. We are happy and very grateful for everything we could witness within the past four decades. We have released great albums and played unforgettable shows, cultivated friendships, met our idols, contributed to placing Brazilian metal on the world map, and therefore feel that we can leave the music scene with a sense of duty fulfilled.”

“We’ve always had the best fans in the world, who supported us with praise and criticism, who were demanding and intelligent, who grew together with the band and have always been loyal. Without you, none of this would have been possible. This album and this tour are for you. Dear SepulNation – we love you and always will!”

Formed in Brazil by brothers Max and Iggor Cavalera in the early 1980s, Sepultura broke out of the South American thrash underground to achieve worldwide fame with a run of acclaimed albums in the late eighties and early nineties.

Vocalist-guitarist-songwriter Max Cavalera left the group in 1996 and was replaced by new frontman Derrick Green. Max’s brother Iggor then exited in 2006, leaving this new Sepultura line-up—with Green on vocals and Andreas Kisser on guitar—to carry the band forward ever since.

The announcement comes just weeks after Sepultura played a long-awaited Perth show at Freo.Social on Sunday, November 26.

Sepultura have announced they will be breaking up when their current tour schedule is completed.

