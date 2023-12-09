Rockwiz Live! and The Whitlams join forces for Kings Park show

RockWiz Live! and The Whitlams are coming to Perth for a special show at Kings Park & Botanic Garden on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

The stars of Rockwiz Live!, including Julia, Brian, Dugald, the RocKwiz Orkestra, will be there along with a cracking collection of special guests, and some new surprises.

Then right after, The Whitlams will perform a live concert complete with hit songs such as No Aphrodisiac, You Sound Like Louis Burdett, Blow up the Pokies and more.

RockWiz Live! and The Whitlams hit Kings Park & Botanic Garden on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Tickets are on sale now from mellenevents.com.au

