Missy Higgins announces The Sound of White 20th Anniversary Tour

Missy Higgins has announced ‘an anniversary tour with a difference’ to celebrate 20 years since her debut album, The Sound of White.

The Second Act Tour will see Higgins touring theatres nationally next autumn in a special two act show. The first set each evening will include some brand-new songs, plus a few fan favourites from early in her career, all played in stripped-back, acoustic mode.

After an intermission Higgins will then return with her full band to perform The Sound Of White in its entirety plus some of her other hits. This will be the first time Higgins has done a theatre tour since 2018, soon after playing stadiums across Australia as Ed Sheeran’s special guest. It will see Higgins returning to many of the same venues she first played when The Sound Of White was released back in 2004.

The Sound of White is one of the most popular albums in Australian music history, featuring classics like Scar, Ten Days and The Special Two. It has sold a million copies and received six ARIA Awards.

The anniversary of this landmark release will be celebrated with a deluxe edition on CD and LP containing bonus live recordings of every song on the album plus newly expanded artwork. Due for release on Friday, April 5, 2024, pre-orders commence today from missyhiggins.lnk

Missy Higgins’ The Second Act Tour hits Perth Concert Hall on Friday, April 19, 2024. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, December 13 from perthconcerthall.com.au

