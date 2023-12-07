Scultpure by the Sea returns for 20th year celebrations

Sculpture by the Sea will celebrate its 20th anniversary when it returns to Cottesloe Beach from Friday, March 1 to Monday, March 18, 2024.

One of Australia’s largest free public events, the exhibition attracts over 250,000 local, interstate and international visitors each year.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary, over 70 artists from 15 countries have been invited to exhibit by Sculpture by the Sea’s National Artistic Advisory Committee. Respected sculptors from WA and across Australia will be joined by renowned international artists, with 13 Japanese artists set to exhibit alongside artists from England, New Zealand, USA and Switzerland—representing excellence in sculpture from around the globe.

Since the exhibition began back in 2005 with 25 sculptures on the iconic white sands of Cottesloe Beach, 592 artists from 44 countries have exhibited a total of 1,298 sculptures.

Sculpture by the Sea hits Cottesloe Beach from Friday, March 1 to Monday, March 18, 2024. For more information, head to sculpturebythesea.com

Prev x