F*ck, Marry, Kill to hit Fringe with a bang this summer

Based on the popular game everyone has spent long car rides and afternoons at the pub playing, interactive comedy show F*ck, Marry, Kill is coming to Fringe World this summer.

Featuring new characters and side-splitting stories at the State Theatre Centre of WA from Friday, January 19 to Sunday, January 21, the show comes courtesy of the ultimate couple: Variegated Productions and The Big HOO-HAA!

The cast includes Perth favourites Libby Klysz, Sam Longley and Elise Wilson; who will be joined by national and international guest stars each night.

F*ck, Marry, Kill hits Rehearsal Room 1 at State Theatre Centre of WA from Friday, January 19 to Sunday, January 21, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to fringeworld.com.au

