New Joondalup live music venue LOOP welcomes British India for rockin’ Christmas Party

A brand-new live music venue has opened its doors in Joondalup. With full state-of-the-art production, LOOP is the newest venture from Monster Management, the same management crew that have run Amplifier, Magnet House and Fremantle’s Metropolis Concert Club over the last two decades. Located just five minutes’ walk from Lakeside Joondalup shopping Centre and Joondalup Train Station, the venue caters for both 18+ and U/18 shows.

This month the venue is turning up the volume with a show by Australian indie rock legends, British India. The Melbourne quartet have a storied history of electrifying performances across the West’s best venues and are set to be one of the first live touring gigs to hit the stage at LOOP on Friday, December 15.

“Perth is one our favourite places to play and has been since our first show in Fremantle,” said British India drummer, Matt O’Gorman. “The support and love we’ve had from WA Audiences has been incredible, which is why we’re always so eager to come back at any given opportunity! So to have the chance to play at the opening of a new venue is very exciting and one we’re looking forward to visiting many times in the years to come.”

The show kicks off a big summer of live music at LOOP, with the venue set to host The Deenys (single launch), DJ Noiz (NZ)/ Donell Lewis (NZ)/Pieter T (NZ), Madchild (Canada), the ChillinIt 420 Oz Crawl Regional Tour and more in the new year.

British India play LOOP on Friday, December 15, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.loopclub.au

Prev x Next →