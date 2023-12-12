Final tickets on sale for Royal Blood’s first Perth show in five years

Fresh from rocking stages across Europe and the US, Royal Blood are bringing their world tour to Perth’s HBF Stadium on Thursday, December 21.

The UK rock duo arrive with new music from their recent album, Back To The Water Below, including the singles Mountains At Midnight, Pull Me Through and Shiner In The Dark.

Joining the British lads will be local psych rockers, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, who are performing fresh off the back of their sixth album Fronzoli.

Royal Blood play HBF Stadium on Thursday, 21 December, 2023. Tickets are on sale now from ticketmaster.com.au

Prev x Next →