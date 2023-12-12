360 brings Back To Life regional tour to WA

Off the back of a 12-date regional run through Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales, and the ACT for Part 1 of his Back To Life tour last month, Australian rapper 360 has announced 12 new dates for Part 2 of his regional takeover.

Previously embarking on a fully sold-out run of shows, his first in six years, Part 2 of 360’s ongoing regional tour will kick off in Tamworth, swinging through New South Wales and Tasmania, before finishing up in Western Australia with shows at Leisure Inn, Rockingham, on Thursday, April 18; The Carine, Duncraig, on Friday, April 19; and Dunsborough Tavern, Dunsborough, on Saturday, April 20.

“Part 1 was so good,” said 360. “I had to shake off a lot of cobwebs, and it got in my head a bit, I felt stiff, I struggled loosening up and having fun performing. But this tour—that feeling has completely gone, thankfully. Now I’ve been just vibing with the music, having fun and feeling like I used to back in the day. It’s taken a lot of work to get here, but it’s so good to be back.”

Special guest Drest will support 360 on the full run of newly-announced dates. A young singer-songwriter hailing from the small farming town of Finley in New South Wales and currently based in Melbourne, Drest arrives fresh off the release of his recent single heavenwillwait.

360’s Back To Life Regional Tour Part 2 hits Leisure Inn, Rockingham on Thursday, April 18; The Carine, Duncraig, on Friday, April 19; and Dunsborough Tavern on Saturday, April 20. Tickets are on sale Friday, December 15 from 360music.com.au

