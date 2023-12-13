‘Empress of Soul’ Gladys Knight announces Farewell Tour of Australia and New Zealand

‘Empress of Soul’ Gladys Knight will hit our shores for the final time when she brings The Farewell Tour to Australia and New Zealand next year.

Bringing her biggest hits Licence To Kill, Midnight Train to Georgia, I Don’t Want To Know, Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me and That’s What Friends Are For, the legendary soul singer will kick off the tour at Perth’s Riverside Theatre on Tuesday, March 19, before performing shows on the east coast and in New Zealand.

“I’m so grateful to be visiting these beautiful places again and be able to share my music with the fans who are so hospitable and embrace us with open arms,” said Gladys Knight upon announcing the tour. “The spirit and soul brought to our performances by these amazing audiences is unmatched the world over.”

Seven-time Grammy Award winner Gladys Knight is a true legend of the stage and screen, having enjoyed #1 hits in pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.

Beginning her musical career at the age of four performing gospel music at church, to performing alongside her siblings in the music group, Gladys Knight & The Pips, the naturally gifted Knight was a superstar in the making. Following the success of the group, with an array of chart-topping hits across the 60s, 70s and 80s including Every Beat of My Heart, Letter Full of Tears, I Heard it Through the Grapevine, and If I Were Your Woman, Knight went on to record over 38 albums in a coveted musical career.

Gladys Knight’s The Farewell Tour hits Riverside Theatre on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, December 19 fromfrontiertouring.com

Prev x