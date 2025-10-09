We Came As Romans march into Australia for 2026 tour

Michigan metalcore titans We Came As Romans are bringing their Because We’re Doomed tour down under this summer.

The five-piece are set to hit Magnet House on Wednesday, February 11, with additional shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, Adelaide and Melbourne.

The tour comes following the release of All is Beautiful… Because we’re doomed—the band’s second studio album since the tragic passing of former clean vocalist/keyboardist Kyle Pavone in 2018. Fans can expect to hear a collection of powerful tracks onstage that wrestle with the highs and lows of humanity, including bad luck, culture wound and lake of fire.

The band will be joined on tour by Leeds metal five-piece Caskets and fast-rising Brisbane outfit Headwreck.

Stepping into view in 2009 via their debut album, To Plant a Seed, We Came As Romans have sold out countless shows, with over 250 million streams and seven studio albums to date. We Came As Romans have previously toured with Bring Me The Horizon, I Prevail, The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, Parkway Drive and more, and last performed in Australia in 2023 for their Darkbloom Tour.

We Came As Romans’ Because We’re Doomed tour hits Magnet House on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Tickets are on sale Friday, October 10, from destroyalllines.com

