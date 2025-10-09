The Blind Eye Trilogy brings hard truths into focus for Perth season

The Actors’ Hub Studios Inc. has announced their upcoming Perth season of The Blind Eye Trilogy.

The Trilogy is a powerful series of plays that have been touring across Western Australia as part of the 2025 Regional Tour for Violence Prevention and Building Stronger Connections to Community.

After receiving wide support from regional WA, the team are bringing these urgent, real-life stories back home to The Actors’ Hub Studios in East Perth from Tuesday, October 21, to Thursday, October 30.

Each story within the trilogy is a stand-alone act, tackling serious issues such as domestic violence and assault through raw acting and storytelling.

The Blind Eye Trilogy hits The Actors’ Hub Studios from Tuesday, October 21, 2025, to Thursday, October 30, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from trybooking.com

