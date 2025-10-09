Deeper premiere brings Aussie cave diving heroes to WA

Luna Leederville is set to host a Special WA Premiere of Jennifer Peedom’s documentary Deeper on Sunday, October 12.

The gripping new documentary features Dr Richard Harris, SC OAM, and Dr Craig Challen, SC OAM, the Heroes of the Thai Cave Rescue 2018 and 2019 joint Australians of the Year. This time, the men enter a new underwater adventure in New Zealand’s Pearse Resurgence, in pursuit of the deepest-dived cave system in the world.

Luna Leederville is also set to host a special Live Q&A with Richard Harris and Craig Challen at the 3:30pm screening, with the pair also doing a special introduction to the film before the 6:30pm screening.

Richard Harris and Craig Challen are known for their pivotal role in the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue, which saved the lives of twelve Thai children and their coach.

In Deeper, director Jennifer Peedom works with cinematographer Benjamin Dowie (Embrace Kids, 2022) and award-winning composer Anthony Partos (Animal Kingdom; The Rover) to reflect the dangers lurking in the waters as well as the camaraderie and nervous excitement that come with thrill-seeking.

The Special WA Premiere Screening and Q&A of Deeper hits Luna Leederville on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from lunapalace.com.au

