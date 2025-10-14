Turnstile bring Never Enough tour down under

Baltimore hardcore heavies Turnstile are set to tour Australia this summer in support of their fourth studio album, Never Enough.

The Never Enough Tour kicks off in Melbourne and hits Sydney and Brisbane before landing at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Sunday, January 11.

British emo revivalists Basement will join Turnstile for the full run of dates.

Released in June, Never Enough follows the Grammy-nominated Glow On and marks the band’s highest-charting album yet in multiple countries. It is their first record without founding member Brady Ebert following his 2022 departure and the first to feature guitarist Meg Mills.

Turnstile play Red Hill Auditorium on Sunday, January 11, 2026. Tickets are on sale Friday, October 17, from handsometours.com

Prev x