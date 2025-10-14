Genre-defying UK artist Yungblud brings Idols tour to Australia

Genre-defying UK artist Yungblud is bringing his Idols world tour to Australia this summer for his biggest shows to date.

The multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and performer will kick off the tour in Sydney and hit Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide before wrapping up at Perth’s Ice Cream Factory Outdoor on Tuesday, January 20.

The tour follows a mammoth 2025, in which Yungblud unleashed his critically acclaimed fourth album Idols in June. Opening with a nine-minute epic, Hello Heaven, Hello, and featuring the anthemic single Zombie, Idols marks Yungblud’s third number one debut in the UK and his most personal and ambitious work yet.

Still to come this year is a collaborative EP with Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Aerosmith set for Friday, November 21, titled One More Time.

Yungblud’s Idols tour hits Ice Cream Factory Outdoor on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, October 21, from frontiertouring.com

