Good Charlotte bring Motel Du Cap tour down under

Multi-platinum rockers Good Charlotte will tour Australia in February to celebrate the release of their eighth studio album, Motel Du Cap.

The Motel Du Cap World Tour kicks off its Australian leg at RAC Arena in Perth on Tuesday, February 17, before heading to dates in Brisbane, Bendigo and Sydney.

US pop-punk band Yellowcard will support, alongside Aussie alt-rockers Kisschasy.

Fans can expect an exciting set of new tracks from the new record alongside a nostalgic trip through anthems like Lifestyles of the Rich & the Famous, The Anthem, Little Things, I Just Wanna Live and more.

Good Charlotte’s Motel Du Cap World Tour hits RAC Arena on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Tickets are on sale Monday, October 20, from untitledgroup.com.au

