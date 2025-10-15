Thrice announce Australia and New Zealand tour

California post-hardcore act Thrice have announced their return to Australia and New Zealand next year.

The tour kicks off in Auckland and hits Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide before wrapping up at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Thursday, May 7.

Featuring the enduring line-up of Dustin Kensrue (vocals/guitar), Teppei Teranishi (guitar), Eddie Breckenridge (bass), and Riley Breckenridge (drums), Thrice will perform tracks from their new album, Horizons/West, alongside classics from across their 12-album catalogue.

Since they emerged in the late ’90s with a sound that combined hardcore grit and progressive ambition, Thrice quickly became defining figures in the post-hardcore movement. The four-piece were last in Australia in 2023, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal album The Artist in the Ambulance with a show at Badlands Bar.

Thrice play Astor Theatre on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, October 21, from sbmpresents.com

