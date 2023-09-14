Review: Thrice at Badlands Bar

Thrice at Badlands Bar

w/ Shangrila

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Californian progressive post-hardcore champions Thrice made their way back to Australia last week celebrating the twentieth anniversary of their third album, The Artist in the Ambulance. For those who managed to get tickets to the final Perth show, being the second of two sold out nights at Badlands Bar, there was a nervous sense of anticipation in the air. For many fans this wasn't just a great Thrice record, but the formative album of the early 2000s progressive hardcore and punk rock scenes, and expectations were high. With pre-COVID tours focusing on the latter albums where the band had developed a clear new sound, would this be the show their fans had wanted forever? Or had the nostalgia levels been dialled up to eleven, setting them up for disappointment? The night started with local melodic alt rockers Shangrila as the only support band, and they did not disappoint. Shangrila started slowly, but after a few songs they ditched the picnic blanket, the drummer broke out of mid tempo and the band delivered some big, big choruses. Finishing their set strongly, Shangrila revealed themselves to the growing audience as a good up and coming band with a bright future. Now it was time for the main event. With the venue packed in with familiar faces from across the music scene and times now past, there was immense anticipation as the mics were checked and guitars tuned.

Thrice

They are sick, they are poor!! Seven sold out shows in eight days, with extras added to meet the huge demand, has not stopped Thrice lead singer Dustin Kensrue belting out the notes. This man has at least four lungs, plus a few more from guitarist Teppei Teranishi and bass Eddie Breckenridge creating intricate vocal layering equal to that of the recordings. Once your ears lost the higher frequencies, which were knocked out by the opening songs, the sound was amazing. Fans sang along to every word from Artist in the Ambulance as Thrice belted out song after song in consecutive order. With the crowd packed in close, you had to contend with 'ol’ sauced up mate on your right shoulder singing like nobody’s business' – but fortunately the band were loud enough to drown them out! Thrice are all seasoned musicians, and led by drummer Riley Breckenridge, they played with next level intensity. Stare at the Sun and Hoods on Peregrine were standouts, but it you could hardly find fault in the set, with a flawless performance demonstrating even more dynamism than the recordings themselves.

Thrice