Review: Polaris at Metro City

Polaris at Metro City

w/ August Burns Red, Kublai Khan TX, Currents

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Heavy music fans embarked on a cathartic journey on Thursday night as Polaris commenced their nationwide Fatalism tour in Perth. What unfolded was not merely a concert but a heartfelt connection, shared by both the band and their dedicated followers. Mourning the loss of fellow band member Ryan Siew, Polaris channeled their vulnerability into a poignant tribute to the late guitarist, giving everybody in their community an opportunity to mourn collectively. Before Polaris took the stage, the audience was treated to an onslaught of blistering sets by three powerhouses of the scene: Currents, Kublai Khan TX and August Burns Red.

Currents

Currents were up first, unleashing a high-octane sonic display that ignited the crowd into a frenzy and set the tone for the night. Tracks like Kill the Ache, Better Days and Death We Seek had the audience completely immersed. Taking the stage up next, Kublai Khan TX came out swinging with an unapologetic intensity that awakened the primal instincts of the crowd. Frontman Matt Honeycutt's charisma and commanding stage presence held everyone in rapt attention. His scorching vocal performance and unwavering energy levels maintained a feverish pitch throughout the entire performance, compelling the audience to open up lively circle pits on more than one occasion.

August Burns Red

August Burns Red took the reins next, leaving an indelible impression on the audience with a masterclass of a set, demonstrating why they have cemented themselves as one of the most respected names in the scene. There was an extra layer of camaraderie added to the night by all three of these bands hanging out in the foyer, engaging with fans and extending the photo-op sessions well beyond the usual timeframes. After chatting with some of the Currents' band members, it was clear that they had a sincere appreciation for all of their dedicated supporters in Australia and genuinely enjoyed meeting everybody.

Polaris

Taking the final spotlight of the evening were the highly anticipated headliners, Polaris, whose arrival on stage was met with an electrifying response from the audience. The setlist for the night promised a captivating fusion of beloved classics and live debuts from their latest album, Fatalism. The set commenced with a trio of live debuts, starting with Harbinger, and swiftly followed by Nightmare and With Regards. Judging by the deafening chorus of voices that reverberated throughout the venue in unison with lead singer Jamie Hails, the fans had all done their Fatalism homework. Hypermania and All of This Is Fleeting were pivotal moments that ignited the audience with a visceral energy that surged right through the moshpit. Parasites, Consume and Landmine were also high points of the set, however the emotional apex came during Martyr (Waves).

Polaris