Helmet buckle up for Aussie return

New York noise rock and alternative metal band Helmet have announced an Australian tour for 2026.

The tour hits major cities across the country, including Perth, with a show at Magnet House on Tuesday, April 21.

The US-based band has toured Australia numerous times since their debut in the 90s, accumulating a strong Aussie fanbase and connection with the country. The shows will feature music from Helmet’s newer albums, such as their 2023 album Left, as well as older classics from across their discography.

Helmet hit Magnet House on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from tickets.com

Prev x