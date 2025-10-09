RTRFM celebrates WA’s best young bands with On The Rise 2025

RTRFM is set to host WA’s freshest young bands with its On The Rise event returning for 2025, hitting Clancy’s Fish Pub in Fremantle on Saturday, November 8.

The live music event, last held in 2021, is set to introduce audiences to exciting new bands, including surfy garage rock four-piece Charm, rock and roll duo Dune Cartel, and pop-indie group Hello Stranger.

Audiences can also catch experimental rockers lovemenot and the haunting melodies of five-piece Navy June onstage.

RTRFM’s On The Rise hits Clancy’s Fish Pub Fremantle on Saturday, November 8, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com

