Icelandic rock group KALEO have released dates for their Australian Way Down Under We Go legacy tour this February.

The first Australian show takes over Fremantle Prison on Wednesday, February 10, followed by performances in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

The Australian tour celebrates the 10th anniversary of their debut album A/B, which was re-released in June of this year. Featuring hit singles Way Down We Go, All The Pretty Girls and No Good, the album launched them into fame and onto the stage at Coachella, Lollapalooza and more.

Their hit songs have featured in popular television series such as Yellowstone, Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order and Suits and have accumulated over six billion streams worldwide.

KALEO hit Fremantle Prison on Wednesday, February 10, 2027. Tickets on sale Friday, August 28, from frontiertouring.com

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