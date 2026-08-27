Raised in Big Spirit Country: celebrating Broome’s unique sound

After a sold-out season in Perth last year, Raised in Big Spirit Country heads home to Broome to showcase the best of the Kimberley’s musical talent.

Black Swan Theatre Company and Pigram Productions have assembled musicians, singers and performers to celebrate Broome’s unique sounds, culture, connection and country for a limited run of shows. The concerts run from Thursday, September 3, to Saturday, September 5, at Goolarri Amphitheatre, Broome.

Led by acclaimed singer-songwriter Naomi Pigram-Mitchell, this collaborative concert pays respect to the artists who have shaped the area’s rich musical culture while making room for a new generation of storytellers and performers. Guests can expect live music, diverse performances and engaging storytelling.

Raised in Big Spirit Country hits Goolarri Amphitheatre from Thursday, September 3, to Saturday, September 5, 2026. Tickets are on sale now at blackswantheatre.com.au

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