Getting Dumber Stop Wasting Time with debut album launch

Perth’s self-described pioneers of ‘clocking around the rock’, Getting Dumber, are releasing their new album and mission statement, Stop Wasting Time! at Four5Nine on Friday, September 25.

Joining them on the night are local punk rock and roll band The Points, Boorloo indie punks Surf Shop Cops and three-piece alt-rockers Twin Bloom.

Starting as a trio in 2022, Getting Dumber grew to four members in 2026, with Stop Wasting Time!, marking their first release with the expanded lineup.

Mixed by Cameron Murphy at Opaque Audio, the album is influenced by 1960s garage rock, ska, Saturday morning cartoons, blockbuster action movies and 1980s hardcore and is all about ‘trying to remain authentically human in an increasingly artificial world’.

Getting Dumber’s debut album Stop Wasting Time! is out on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. Getting Dumber launch the album at Four5Nine on Friday, September 25. Tickets are on sale from oztix.com.au

Prev x