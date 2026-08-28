Smokie ignite Aussie stages with Greatest Hits Tour dates

English glam rock band Smokie are bringing their Greatest Hits Tour to Australia this summer, hitting Regal Theatre on Friday, February 19, and Saturday, February 20.

The Greatest Hits Tour will celebrate the band’s catalogue, featuring all the classics, including Lay Back in the Arms of Someone, Needles and Pins, I’ll Meet You at Midnight, Oh Carol and the worldwide smash Living Next Door to Alice, which has sold more than 10 million copies globally.

Smokie’s enduring popularity in Australia is undeniable, with their All The Best compilation selling an incredible 230,000 copies nationally.

Blending hook-filled songs with distinctive soft-rock harmonies and proudly influenced by the classic American sound, the Bradford-born band’s success exploded in the 1970s when they achieved seven Australian Top 20 hits during that decade.

Smokie play the Regal Theatre on Friday, February 19, and Saturday, February 20, 2027. Tickets are on sale now from ticketek.com.au

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