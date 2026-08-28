The Mind Warp Pavilion returns for annual Bowie celebration

The Mind Warp Pavilion is returning for its 11th edition to celebrate all things David Bowie at Freo.Social on Saturday, January 9.

Since the first event in January 2017, curated by musical director Greg Dear, The Mind Warp Pavilion has brought together local musicians, guest vocalists, live art and production to recreate the sound, spirit and creativity of Bowie’s legendary Berlin years.

This year’s focus is upon two of Bowie’s classics, Heroes and Low, which are both celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2027.

Known as the ‘Chameleon of Rock’ for his frequent reinvention and visual presentation, David Bowie left this world ten years ago, on January 10, 2016, and the Mind Warp Pavilion continues to honour his legacy and his profound influence on music and the arts with this special annual event.

The Mind Warp Pavilion 11 is at Freo.Social on Saturday, January 9, 2027. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

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