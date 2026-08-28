Hindley Street Country Club celebrate the classics with Australian tour

After a successful string of tours across the UK and the Netherlands, Adelaide-born live recording project Hindley Street Country Club are returning to Australia for a national tour.

The tour includes live performances in major cities and regional centres across the country, finishing up with two shows at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Friday, December 4, and Saturday, December 5.

Named after Adelaide’s Hindley Street and founded in 2017 by arranger and producer Constantine Delo, Hindley Street Country Club first gained attention by reimagining classics from the ’70s and ’80s that were recorded live in a single take by a rotating cast of elite musicians and vocalists.

With more than five billion views across social platforms, over one and a half million YouTube subscribers and sold-out shows across the United States, Asia, South America and Europe, Hindley Street Country Club has grown from a local idea into a genuinely international touring act.

At the heart of the project is a simple idea: take some of the most enduring songs ever written and perform them with respect, precision and soul, recorded live and together in the one room without studio trickery. While best known for their reinterpretations of classic hits, what audiences experience live is no mere cover show; it’s a celebration of songs, of musicians and of shared musical memories.

Hindley Street Country Club hit Astor Theatre on Friday, December 4, and Saturday, December 5, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from thehscc.com

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