Gillian Welch and David Rawlings return to WA in 2027

American singer-songwriting duo Gillian Welch and David Rawlings are heading to Perth for the first time in more than a decade.

The tour will begin at Perth’s Regal Theatre on Tuesday, February 9, before heading to Tasmania and New Zealand.

The tour follows on from the duo’s run of shows in Sydney and Melbourne in 2025 and their east coast and Adelaide shows earlier this year.

The audience can expect singles from their 2024 album Woodland, including Empty Trainload of Sky, What We Had and Lawman, as well as older songs such as Oh Babe It Ain’t No Lie and Señor.

The Americana duo have created a distinctive and enduring partnership in contemporary music, taking influences from traditional Appalachian, bluegrass, country and folk music within their discography. Their musicianship has earned them several Grammy awards, such as 2002’s Album of the Year, 2021’s and 2025’s Best Folk Album. They also performed at major festivals such as Coachella.

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings hit Regal Theatre on Tuesday, February 9, 2027. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 4, from www.lovepolice.com.au

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