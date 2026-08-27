Carla Geneve celebrates new double single with a national tour

Perth indie-rock artist Carla Geneve is set to take a new double single, Guard Dog/Move Dirt Around, on the road this September and October, hitting The Rechabite, Northbridge, on Saturday, October 17.

Known for her combination of folk, pop and rock, Geneve is an ARIA-nominated artist and five-time WAM Song of the Year winner, and the new double single is Geneve’s second of the year, after releasing Finally Broke Me/I Still Think About You in July.

The tour will mark her third national run for 2026, after her Don’t Be Afraid Tour in January and February and the Finally Broke Me Tour in July.

Carla Geneve hits The Rechabite on Saturday, October 17, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

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