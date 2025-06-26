Wave Rock Weekender rolls into Hyden for 20th birthday celebrations

Wave Rock Weekender returns for its 20th birthday edition this year, taking over Wave Rock Caravan Park and Resort in Hyden from Friday, September 26, to Monday, September 29.

The three-day-long weekend festival, this year cowboy/cowgirl themed, will feature over twenty Australian and international music acts from genres including country, disco, rock and roll, blues, hip-hop, soul and more.

Artists hitting the stage include ARIA Award-winning Perth hip-hop artist Drapht, Geelong rockers Magic Dirt, Sydney indie act Donny Benét, Fremantle blues rock band Datura4, Ballarat country singer Freya Josephine Hollick, WA blues singer Lightnin Jack and more.

In addition to music, the festival will feature a selection of feature films and documentaries, with cheap food and drink options and opportunities for rock walks, swimming in the salt pond, and stargazing.

Check out the full line-up below:

Ali

The Bures Band

Boogie Box DJs

Charlies Flat

Chip Hazard

Datura4

Dancing in Space DJs

Dusty Dingos DJs

DJ Butter Chicken

Drapht

Donny Benét

Freya Josephine Hollick

Fool Nelson

Julian Belbachir’s Sahara Space Station

Holiday Mystics

Cash: The American Recordings with Henry Wagons

Lightnin Jack

Magic Dirt

Minor Gold

O & The Mo

Red Earth Dub Circus

Sunshine Brothers

Wave Rock Weekender hits Wave Rock Caravan Park and Resort from Friday, September 26, to Monday, September 29, 2025. For more info and to buy tickets, head to waverockweekender.com.au

