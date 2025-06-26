Wave Rock Weekender rolls into Hyden for 20th birthday celebrations
Wave Rock Weekender returns for its 20th birthday edition this year, taking over Wave Rock Caravan Park and Resort in Hyden from Friday, September 26, to Monday, September 29.
The three-day-long weekend festival, this year cowboy/cowgirl themed, will feature over twenty Australian and international music acts from genres including country, disco, rock and roll, blues, hip-hop, soul and more.
Artists hitting the stage include ARIA Award-winning Perth hip-hop artist Drapht, Geelong rockers Magic Dirt, Sydney indie act Donny Benét, Fremantle blues rock band Datura4, Ballarat country singer Freya Josephine Hollick, WA blues singer Lightnin Jack and more.
In addition to music, the festival will feature a selection of feature films and documentaries, with cheap food and drink options and opportunities for rock walks, swimming in the salt pond, and stargazing.
Check out the full line-up below:
Ali
The Bures Band
Boogie Box DJs
Charlies Flat
Chip Hazard
Datura4
Dancing in Space DJs
Dusty Dingos DJs
DJ Butter Chicken
Drapht
Donny Benét
Freya Josephine Hollick
Fool Nelson
Julian Belbachir’s Sahara Space Station
Holiday Mystics
Cash: The American Recordings with Henry Wagons
Lightnin Jack
Magic Dirt
Minor Gold
O & The Mo
Red Earth Dub Circus
Sunshine Brothers
Wave Rock Weekender hits Wave Rock Caravan Park and Resort from Friday, September 26, to Monday, September 29, 2025. For more info and to buy tickets, head to waverockweekender.com.au