No Cigar emerge with new single, album and national tour

New Zealand indie rock band No Cigar have announced their newest single, Clean, alongside news of a national tour.

The new track comes ahead of the five-piece’s upcoming third studio album, Under The Surface, which is out on Wednesday, July 30, via Mountain Road Records.

To celebrate the album release, No Cigar will bring their Under The Surface Tour to Amplifier Bar on Thursday, October 30, with additional shows in Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle and Melbourne.

“We’re coming home, Aussie. It’s been a minute,” the band said. “We love you and can’t wait to share our brand-new album with you. Prove to us why Aussie crowds are the best in the world. We’ll bring the noise, and you bring the energy.”

The band’s release of Clean follows on from their previous releases featured in their upcoming album, including Best Behaviour, Problem and Chantilly. Created at Auckland’s Roundhead Studios, Clean comes with strong storytelling at its foundation.

No Cigar’s Under The Surface album marks a new period of growth for the band, who have spent the last two years on the road bringing their music to audiences around the world.

“The album brings a new flavour to the mix. Just as we’ve grown as people in the last few years since our first album, so has the music,” the band said. “We never set out to make music that is ‘heavier’ or ‘softer.’ We just find the time to lock ourselves away from the world, get comfortable, and open the floodgates.”

Since forming in 2019, No Cigar have become recognised globally for their mix of indie melodies with psychedelic rock. Their 2023 album, The Great Escape, charted in the Top 20 NZ Albums list for 65 weeks, and their single Concubine debuted at #10 on 2024’s The Rock radio annual yearly countdown. The band has also sold out shows across the world, with performances at Islington Assembly Hall in London and the 2024 BIGSOUND music showcase.

No Cigar’s newest single, Clean, is out now. Under The Surface is out Friday, March 14, 2025. No Cigar bring their Under The Surface Tour to Amplifier Bar on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com

