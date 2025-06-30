AC/DC add second and final Perth show due to massive demand

Due to phenomenal demand, AC/DC have announced a second and final Perth show for their Power Up tour at Optus Stadium on Monday, December 8.

The new date follows the rapid sell-out of their previously scheduled Thursday, December 4 performance at the venue. Last week, tickets for the band’s first Australian tour in a decade were snapped up at an astonishing rate of 1,200 per minute nationwide, prompting additional shows not only in Perth but also in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

AC/DC have added a new date in Perth on their Power Up tour, hitting Optus Stadium on Monday, December 8, 2025. Tickets go on sale 11am today from acdc.ticketek.com.au

