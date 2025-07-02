New live music series to Amplify the next generation of First Nations artists

A brand-new live music series, Amplify WA, launches this month with a special NAIDOC Week celebration at Rosemount Hotel on Friday, July 11.

Kicking off the series is Amplify Boorloo, a debut event showcasing some of the city’s most exciting emerging First Nations artists.

The event includes performances from Kayps, Ricky Neil Jr., Billy Woodley, and Jayda-Shae, each bringing their unique sound and cultural voice to the Rosemount’s main stage.

Held on Whadjuk Noongar country, the inaugural event aligns with this year’s NAIDOC Week theme—“The Next Generation: Strength, Vision & Legacy”—and aims to honour those who have paved the way while elevating the artists defining what’s next.

While entry is free, organisers are encouraging donations to support the Dumbartung Aboriginal Corporation, a grassroots organisation dedicated to cultural healing, truth-telling, and empowering First Nations communities through art, education and advocacy.

Amplify Boorloo hits Rosemount Hotel on Friday, July 11, 2025. Register for your free ticket now at oztix.com

