Scarborough hosts a weekend of beachside tunes as JazzConnect returns

The annual beachside jazz music festival, JazzConnect, is set to return with three days of live music and atmosphere at Scarborough from Friday, August 29, to Sunday, August 31.

Presented by the City of Stirling and produced by ArtConnect Initiative with support from the Scarborough Beach Association, the festival will see 17 events, including free community performances and ticketed shows, hosted across ten Scarborough venues.

Curated by the Perth-based Danish jazz guitarist Kristian Borring in partnership with Perth Jazz Society, the program brings together established artists and new voices in a celebration of jazz, including sultry ballads, jazz standards, swing, Latin jazz, soul and more.

“This weekend isn’t just about jazz, it’s about community,” said Festival Director Karen Caddy. “It’s a chance for people to rug up, head out, and enjoy Scarborough during winter in a way that’s warm, vibrant and welcoming. Whether you’re a jazz devotee or just want to hear great live music with a view, you’ll find a rich mix of performances and artists to discover.”

After last year’s festival drew an estimated 1,500 attendees, JazzConnect continues to grow as a uniquely local music event. New and returning festival acts include Sophie Foster, Steve Hensby Band, De Cuba Son, and The Basilios, with community events such as the Matt Cahill Swing Dance Party.

City of Stirling Mayor Mark Irwin said JazzConnect reflects the City’s vision to foster connected, creative communities.

“JazzConnect is a brilliant way to enjoy our Scarborough venues in a new light,” said Mayor Irwin. “This event brings people together to experience outstanding local music in some of Perth’s most scenic and vibrant spaces. We’re proud to support an initiative that energises the community and celebrates creativity across the foreshore.”

The 2025 program includes multiple events at the Stirling Leisure–Scarborough Beach Community Centre presented in collaboration with the Perth Jazz Society. These include Jazz through the Ages with Libby Hammer, an engaging narrated performance tracing the evolution of the genre, and Jazz with Junior, a gentle, family-friendly morning concert featuring Jessica Carlton and Holli Scott Trio, suited for parents and kids.

Attendees can also enjoy jazz standards at ZOIE Café, jazz-funk outside the Livid Skate Café, smooth crooners at The Lookout, sunset samba at Scarborough Beach Bar, and a sophisticated jazz trio in the Rendezvous Hotel Lobby Bar with Winter Staycation packages available.

JazzConnect hits Scarborough from Friday, August 29, to Sunday, August 31, 2025. For the full program and tickets visit jazzconnect.com.au

